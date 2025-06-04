President Murmu confers 92 distinguished service decorations, 30 awardees get PVSM

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred distinguished service decorations on several top-ranking officers of the armed forces and other personnel drawn from the Indian Coast Guard and the Border Roads Organisation for rendering service of "exceptional order".

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, currently serving as the commanders of the Army's Western Command and Southern Command, respectively, received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, a prominent face in military briefings on the recent Operation Sindoor, was conferred with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM).

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, who was the Parade Commander in the 2025 Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

President Murmu conferred distinguished service decorations on a total of 92 personnel drawn from the armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard and the Border Roads Organisation for rendering service of "exceptional order", the defence ministry said in a statement. It also shared the list of awardees.

Besides Lt Gen Katiyar and Lt Gen Seth, the list of 30 PVSM awardees includes names of other top military officers, such as Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.

Lt Gen Rana, who relinquished charge as Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, on May 31, assumed office as Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on June 1, according to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

Lt Gen Aujla currently serves as Master General Sustenance (MGS), Army.

Air Marshal Tiwari, a distinguished fighter pilot with more than 3,600 hours of flying experience, took charge as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff on May 2.

Air Marshal Kapoor, a highly experienced fighter pilot with more than 3,400 hours of flying experience, took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command on May 1.

A total of five awardees received the UYSM while 57 were conferred with the AVSM for distinguished service of exceptional order.

"In a solemn ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, President Smt Droupadi Murmu today honoured the extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces by presenting the prestigious Param Vishisht Seva Medals at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II)," the defence ministry said in a post on X.

"This moment of recognition celebrates not just medals, but the spirit of valour and sacrifice that defines our real-life heroes. #GallantryAwards #DefenceInvestiture2025 #IndianArmedForces @rashtrapatibhvn," it said. PTI KND DIV DIV