President Murmu confers National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to 15 nursing professionals

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards, 2025 to fifteen nursing professionals as a mark of recognition for their meritorious services.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted in 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to honour outstanding nursing personnel in various settings.

Each awardee received a certificate of merit, cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a medal. This year's awardees include nursing professionals from various states and union territories, representing categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

In the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra).

Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal), were presented the awards in the nurses category.

In the LHV category, Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.