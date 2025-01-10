President Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to 27 people at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, which concluded here.

Murmu congratulated all the awardees and appreciated them for working for the society in different fields.

She especially thanked Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo, one of the recipients of the award.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various fields.

Those conferred with the award included Kangaloo who got it in the public affairs category. The Trinidad & Tobago President joined the event virtually.

Other awardees included Ajay Rane (Australia, community service), Marialena Joan Fernandes (Austria, education), Swami Sanyuktanand (Fiji, community service), Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Guyana, community service), Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan, science and technology), Prem Kumar (Kyrgyz Republic, medical science) and Soukthavy Chowdhury (Laos, business).

A Committee, with Vice-President of India as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chairman, selected the awardees. PTI AAM NN