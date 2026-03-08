President Murmu congratulates Team India on winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and said that every single player, the entire management and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph.

India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the T20 World Cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row, she said in a post on X.

"This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields," Murmu said.

India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Heartiest congratulations to Team India, which scaled several peaks of history by winning the T20 World Cup emphatically, the President said.

"Every single player, entire management and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph. I wish our cricket team sustained glory in the future," she added. PTI AKV MNK MNK