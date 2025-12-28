President Murmu embarks on submarine sortie at Karwar naval base

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on a submarine sortie at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, officials said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President onboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the first president to undertake a submarine sortie. PTI MPB DV DV