President Murmu emphasises sustainable, responsible tourism in Ladakh

Leh, Oct 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said keeping Ladakh clean is a priority for all and emphasised sustainable and responsible tourism in the region.

Addressing the foundation day celebrations of the Union Territory in Leh, she said Ladakh has to be taken forward on the path of development while preserving its natural beauty and maintaining the distinct identity of its people.

Murmu said she was happy to note that a lot of emphasis is being laid on the infrastructure development to increase the connectivity to Ladakh.

"Many new policies have been implemented. These steps are resulting in the economic progress of Ladakh, especially the development of tourism. But, at the same time, keeping this region clean is a priority for all of us. Emphasis should be on sustainable tourism and responsible tourism," she said.

Murmu expressed happiness that her first visit to Ladakh as the president took place on the foundation day of the UT. Ladakh became a Union Territory on October 31, 2019.

The president said Ladakh is undergoing rapid multidimensional development and appreciated the people of the UT for moving forward on the path of progress.

Murmu also said the Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil have continuously strengthened the grassroots democracy and taken meaningful steps for the development of Ladakh, especially for youth employment.

The budget provisions for Ladakh have been increased five times by the central government during the last four years, she said.

"This shows the commitment of the government for the development of Ladakh," she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said several steps have been taken in line with the goal of developing Ladakh as a carbon-neutral region.

"Public Sector Undertakings have started work for the development of green energy," she said.

Murmu said the world's first High Altitude Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station is being set up in Leh by the NTPC.

Recently, the central government has approved the Green Energy Corridor Project in Ladakh, she said.

"Under this project, renewable energy projects with a capacity of 13,000 MW will be connected to the POWER GRID through Inter-State Transmission System," Murmu said.

The president said in the journey of building a developed India by 2047, Ladakh remains at the leading position in the country on the parameters of economic, environmental and human development. PTI AKV RHL