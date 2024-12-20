President Murmu expresses grief over loss of lives in Jaipur gas tanker crash

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the news of the loss of lives in the Jaipur gas tanker accident was very painful and offered her condolences to the families of the deceased.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames.

"The news of the death of many people due to a road accident in Jaipur is very painful. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to their families! I pray that the injured get well soon," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV IJT