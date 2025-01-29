President Murmu expresses sadness over stampede at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"The stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं हताहत हुए श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालु शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2025

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg.