President Murmu expresses sadness over stampede at Maha Kumbh

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"The stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg.

