President Murmu extends greetings on Jewish festival Hanukkah

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to people celebrating Jewish festival Hanukkah and hoped that it brings light, happiness and peace to all.

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights commemorating the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem at the time of a revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BC.

"Happy #Hanukkah President @Isaac_Herzog. Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating #Hanukkah in Israel and across the world. May this #Hanukkah bring light, happiness, and peace to all," Murmu said in a post on X, tagging her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.