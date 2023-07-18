President Murmu felicitates 'The Elephant Whisperers' protagonists

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants.

"The Elephant Whisperers" is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

