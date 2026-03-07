President Murmu flags slow development for Santals, adivasis in North Bengal

Siliguri/Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed concern that Santals and other adivasis in northern West Bengal have yet to fully benefit from development, despite their significant contributions to the nation.

"I do not think that Santals and other adivasis in this area are fully progressing. The benefits of development have not reached you as they should," Murmu said at the ninth International Santal Conference in Siliguri.

The President also recalled, "It is a matter of pride for the Santal community that our ancestor, Tilka Majhi, raised the banner of revolt against exploitation nearly 240 years ago. Nearly 60 years after his revolt, the brave brothers Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, along with the sisters Phoolo-Jhano, led the Santal Hul in 1855." Murmu added, "But I know how much the Santals have contributed to the country. Baba Tilka Majhi, Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, and many others, are not in history. I think if their names were included, the entire history would be filled with them. But their names were deliberately excluded. Even today, history seeks their names. But why are you hesitant and walking behind?" Praising the courage of the Santals, she said, "You are their descendants, but I do not think you are just Santals; you have the blood of Santals running in your veins. Santals do not accept inferiority. They fight against it; they are brave and belong to a courageous community." Noting obstacles in organising such gatherings, Murmu said, "When I was coming here to this international conference, I realised that someone was not willing for this meeting to take place. It seems some do not want the Santals to progress, to learn, and to unite. Sitting here, I saw some Santals roaming outside, as if they were not being allowed to come in." Recalling milestones in Santali identity, she said, "The year 2003 will always be remembered in the history of the Santali community, when the Santali language was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Last year, on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the Constitution in Santali, written in the Ol Chiki script, was released." Paying tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, inventor of the Ol Chiki script, she said, "In 1925, he invented the Ol Chiki script, giving Santali speakers a new way to express themselves. He also composed plays such as Bidu Chandan, Kherwal Veer, Dalege Dhan, and Sido Kanhu-Santal Hul, spreading literature and social consciousness within the community." She urged Santals to learn other languages while remaining rooted in their own.

On the cultural and social responsibilities of tribal communities, Murmu said, "Tribals have preserved their folk music, dances, and traditions for centuries. They have maintained a sensitivity to nature, passed down from generation to generation. The lesson of nature conservation must be passed to future generations." She stressed balancing tradition with modern development, adding, "Along with preserving folk traditions and the environment, tribal communities must embrace modern development and move forward on the journey of progress. I am confident that members of tribal communities, including the Santals, will set an example of harmony between progress and nature." Emphasising education and empowerment, the President said, "Tribal youth must progress through education and skill development. But in all these efforts, they should not forget their roots. We should resolve to preserve our language and culture, prioritise education, and maintain unity and fraternity in society. This will help build an empowered society and a strong India." PTI SCH BDC MNB