President Murmu greets citizens of various states, UTs on formation day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the residents of various states and Union territories on their formation day.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep came into being on this day in 1956.

Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

In a post in Hindi on X, Murmu said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on their formation day." "I wish that the people of all these states and Union territories continue to contribute to the country's development journey and that their lives be filled with peace and prosperity. I wish them and all the countrymen a bright future," she added. PTI AKV SZM