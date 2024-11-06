President Murmu greets citizens on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on Chhath Puja and said the festival inspires all to protect and preserve the environment.

"Chhath Puja, one of the oldest festivals of the country, is an occasion to worship the Sun. This festival also worships the rivers and ponds, the unique gifts of nature. Through rigorous fasting, this festival purifies our minds and souls," she said.

This festival inspires us to "protect and preserve our environment", Murmu said.

"On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us re-affirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers and the bounty of nature. May this festival bring happiness in our lives and may our reverence for nature continue to grow," the president said.

In her message, Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, the holy festival of faith, fasting and devotion, I extend my hearty congratulations and warm wishes to all my fellow citizens." PTI AKV MNK MNK