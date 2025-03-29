President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Gudi Padava

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba festivals.

These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolise the beginning of Indian new year, she said in a message.

"These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," the President said.

"On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights," Murmu added.