President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba and expressed hope that these festivals will motivate everyone to work for the country's development with greater zeal.

Advertisment

These are occasions to welcome the spring season and the Indian new year, she said.

"These festivals, celebrated in different parts of our country, spread the message of peace, harmony and tolerance. These festivals are symbols of our rich culture and heritage. We also express our gratitude to nature on these occasions," Murmu said.

"May these festivals bring happiness and prosperity for all and motivate us to work for the development of our nation with greater zeal," the president said in a message. PTI AKV SZM