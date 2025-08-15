President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Krishna Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami and asked all to take a pledge to make the nation stronger.

The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation, she said in a message. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about attainment of ultimate truth by following the path of 'dharma', the president said.

This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Lord Krishna, Murmu said.

"On this occasion let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger," she said.

Murmu extended best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad on the festival. "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad," she added. PTI AKV MNK MNK