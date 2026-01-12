President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Lohri

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens ahead of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, saying these festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity.

On this auspicious occasion, "I wish the spirit of love and solidarity in our society grows stronger and we work together to build a prosperous nation”, she said in a message.

Murmu said these festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity.

"They are reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards mother nature," the President said.

Murmu extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lohri (which falls on Tuesday) and Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals (to be celebrated on Wednesday) "to all Indians residing within India and abroad". PTI AKV AKV NB NB