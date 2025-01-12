President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Lohri, other harvest festivals

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted fellow citizens ahead of harvest festivals Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, and hoped that they bring happiness, prosperity in everyone's life.

These festivals are symbols of our rich cultural heritage and bring with them, enthusiasm and joy, she said.

"Celebrated in diverse forms across the various regions of India, these festivals showcase our harmonious relationship with nature. People also take a holy dip in sacred rivers and perform acts of charity on these occasions," Murmu said.

Through these festivals which are also associated with crops, we express our gratitude to hardworking farmers, who work tirelessly to feed the nation, the President said.

"May these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life and we work together with greater vigour to make India a developed country," she said.

Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri (which falls on Monday), Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu (to be celebrated on Tuesday), according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement. PTI AKV NB