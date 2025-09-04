President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Onam, Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and Milan-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In a message, she said the festival of Onam, celebrated in the joy of the new harvest, is a unique example of Kerala's rich cultural heritage and tradition.

"This festival reminds us of the importance of unity, cooperation and harmony beyond cultural and religious beliefs," Murmu said, adding that it is also an occasion to express gratitude to farmers.

"On this occasion, let us pledge to respect our cultural diversity and strengthen national unity," she said.

The President extended greetings to all citizens, especially "the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad," according to a statement issued by her office.

In another message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, she said the occasion inspires one to imbibe the prophet's teachings and promote peace and harmony in the society.

"Prophet Muhammad gave the message of unity and service to humanity," Murmu said.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us take inspiration from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and strive in the spirit of love and brotherhood," the President added.