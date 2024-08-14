President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Parsi new year Navroz

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Parsi new year Navroz and said the hardworking and spirited Parsi community has significantly contributed in the development of the country.

Parsi New Year Navroz is a symbol of happiness, zeal and faith, she said.

This festival gives the message of forgiveness, kindness and mutual harmony, Murmu said.

It also reflects the rich diversity and spirit of inclusion in our culture, the President was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is also an occasion to help the poor and destitute and to spread happiness among them. The hardworking and spirited Parsi community has significantly contributed in the development of our nation," Murmu said.

She hoped that this special festival brings happiness and prosperity in "our lives and promote mutual harmony and brotherhood among fellow citizens".

"On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially Parsi brothers and sisters," Murmu said in a message on the eve of the festival. PTI AKV ANB ANB