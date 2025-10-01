President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Vijayadashami

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami and wished that the festival inspires us to build a society where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony.

The festival of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of "dharma over adharma", inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice, she said in a message.

Celebrated in various parts of the country as "Ravana Dahan" and Durga Puja, this festival reflects our national values, Murmu said.

This festival also teaches us to renounce negative tendencies like anger and ego, and embrace positive ones like courage and determination, the president said.

"May this festival inspire us to build a society and country where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony," she said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, to be celebrated on Thursday. PTI AKV MNK MNK