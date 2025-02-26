President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on Mahashivratri

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri and wished that the country would continue to move forward on the path of progress.
Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.
"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress," Murmu said in a post on X.
मैं सभी देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि हम सब पर देवाधिदेव महादेव की कृपा बनी रहे तथा हमारा देश निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 26, 2025