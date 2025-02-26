President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on Mahashivratri

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri and wished that the country would continue to move forward on the path of progress.

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress," Murmu said in a post on X.