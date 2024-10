New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the Jewish community on their new year.

"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend Rosh Hashanah greetings to you and the entire Jewish community across Israel and the world," she said in a post on X, in English and Hebrew.