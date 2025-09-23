President Murmu greets Israeli president, Jewish community on 'Rosh Hashanah'

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted her Israeli counterart Isaac Herzog and the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the Government and people of India, I convey heartfelt #RoshHashanah greetings to you and the Jewish community. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity, and good health for all," Murmu said in a post on X.

The Jewish new year is celebrated for over two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday greeted the Jewish community across the world, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on Rosh Hashanah. PTI AKV RHL