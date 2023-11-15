President Murmu greets people of Jharkhand on state foundation day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on their state's foundation day and wished for its progress.

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar.

"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of state day. The birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. I wish that Jharkhand, which is full of natural resources, always remains progressive and the blessings of Lord Birsa remain on the people here," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

राज्य स्‍थापना दिवस के अवसर पर झारखंड के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जन्म जयंती को ‘जनजातीय गौरव दिवस’ के रूप में मनाया जाता है। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि प्राकृतिक संसाधनों से संपूर्ण झारखंड राज्य सदा प्रगतिशील रहे और भगवान बिरसा का आशीर्वाद यहां… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2023

November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal icon, and the day is also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.