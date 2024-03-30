President Murmu greets people of Rajasthan on statehood day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the residents of Rajasthan on statehood day and wished that they would continue to make invaluable contributions to the progress of the country.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

"Hearty congratulations to the residents of the state on Rajasthan Day. The country's largest state in terms of area, this state is famous for its glorious traditions, hospitality and vivid culture," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

राजस्थान दिवस पर राज्य के निवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। क्षेत्रफल की दृष्टि से देश का सबसे बड़ा यह राज्य अपनी गौरवपूर्ण परम्पराओं, अतिथि सत्कार और इंद्रधनुषी संस्कृति के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। यहां के लोगों ने विश्व भर में अपनी उद्यमशीलता की पहचान स्थापित की है। मैं कामना करती हूं कि… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 30, 2024

"The people here have established their entrepreneurial identity across the world. I wish that while maintaining their unique identity, the residents here continue to make invaluable contributions to the progress of the country," he said.