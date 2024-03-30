Advertisment
National

President Murmu greets people of Rajasthan on statehood day

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the residents of Rajasthan on statehood day and wished that they would continue to make invaluable contributions to the progress of the country.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

"Hearty congratulations to the residents of the state on Rajasthan Day. The country's largest state in terms of area, this state is famous for its glorious traditions, hospitality and vivid culture," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The people here have established their entrepreneurial identity across the world. I wish that while maintaining their unique identity, the residents here continue to make invaluable contributions to the progress of the country," he said.

