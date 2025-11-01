President Murmu greets people of various states, UTs on their formation days

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry on their formation days.

In a post on X, she wished these states and the Union territories success and extended best wishes for the well-being of residents.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India’s progress," she wrote in her post.

"May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," Murmu added.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being on this day in 1956.

Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

All these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry celebrate their formation day on November 1.

PTI AKV AMJ AMJ