President Murmu greets people on eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of first Sikh guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary and asked all to dedicate themselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood and harmony.

The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev emphasised on the values of equality and selfless service, she said in her message.

"Guru Nanak Dev ji believed that service to humanity is service to God. He inspired people to follow the values of love, peace and compassion," Murmu said.

Guru Nanak Dev spread the light of knowledge and showed the path of spirituality to the people through his exquisite poetry and 'shabad', the president said.

"Let us follow his teachings in our thought, speech and action and dedicate ourselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood and harmony," Murmu said.

The president said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Sikh brothers and sisters." PTI AKV SMN