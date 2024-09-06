President Murmu greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival gives message of brotherhood

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival gave the message of social harmony and brotherhood.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," she said in a message on the eve of the festival.

This festival of joy and enthusiasm gives the message of social harmony and brotherhood, Murmu said.

Bhagwan Ganesh is a symbol of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, she said and added that the "festival motivates us to be humble and dutiful, and also promotes social cohesion".

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to collectively build a peaceful and prosperous India," the president said. PTI AKV SZM