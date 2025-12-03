President Murmu hails achievements of Divyang community, calls for equal participation, dignity

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday praised the achievements of persons with disabilities and urged society to ensure their full and equal participation.

Speaking at an event honouring achievers in the field of 'Divyangjan Sashaktikaran' with National Awards, the President said she was "especially pleased" to present the awards, and expressed gratitude to Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar for the initiative.

Calling for a shift in societal attitudes, the President stressed that a developed society is one "in which persons with disabilities have equal participation".

She reiterated that they "should be able to contribute equally to the development of the nation", and said it is the collective responsibility of all citizens to ensure dignity, opportunity and generosity towards them.

Recalling her interaction with the winners of the Blind Women's T20 World Cup, Murmu said the players had "crossed all barriers to achieve international recognition".

"I am proud of all these girls," she said, adding that their grit made them an inspiration to millions across the country.

The President also spoke about a young girl she met earlier in Dehradun, noting how her singing "brought tears to everyone's eyes".

Murmu highlighted recent initiatives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan that aim for inclusion, including a "Purple Fest" organised in 2024 and this year as well to celebrate the talent of persons with disabilities.

She said a cafeteria run by persons with disabilities had offered visitors a memorable experience of "their efficiency and hospitality", demonstrating how "small efforts can bring big change".