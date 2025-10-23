Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said Sree Narayana Guru was one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders and social reformers, whose teachings of equality, unity, and universal love remain highly relevant today.

Speaking at the centenary observance of the Guru’s Mahasamadhi at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, Kerala, she said the Guru devoted his life to liberating people from ignorance and superstition, and inspired generations to see the divine in every human being.

President Murmu described Sree Narayana Guru as one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders and social reformers who transformed the country’s social and spiritual landscape.

“He inspired generations to believe in the ideals of equality, unity, and love for humanity. Guru devoted his life to liberating people from the darkness of ignorance and superstition. He believed in the oneness of all existence and saw God as the divine presence in every living being,” she said.

Murmu said Guru’s powerful message of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for mankind’ transcended all barriers of faith, caste, and creed. “He believed that real liberation comes from knowledge and compassion, not from blind faith. He also emphasised self-purification, simplicity and universal love,” she said.

Highlighting Guru’s contributions to education and social upliftment, the President noted that he established temples, schools, and institutions that served as centres of learning and moral development. “Through these institutions, he promoted literacy, self-reliance, and moral values among the oppressed communities. His works reflect his profound understanding of human life and spirituality,” she said.

She said Guru shared timeless ideals with humanity.

Through his teaching, he proclaimed that the world is a model abode where all live in brotherhood without distinction of caste or faith, she said.

Murmu said Guru’s message is more relevant than ever in the modern world. “His call for oneness, equality, and mutual respect offers a timeless solution to the conflicts faced by humanity. His teachings remind us that all human beings share the same divine essence. As we remember him today, let us strive to live by his ideals. Let us aspire to treat every person with dignity, to serve selflessly and see the divine in every individual,” she added.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar said the state was blessed by the President’s presence at the event. “Guru is not just a spiritual metaphor; he continues to live through his blessings and teachings. His message of humanity and equality is growing more relevant each day,” he said.

He also recalled Guru’s belief in Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy that “service to humanity is service to God.

Murmu offered floral tributes at the bust of the great social reformer and spiritual leader, marking the inauguration of the two-year-long centenary celebrations.

Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, presented a shawl and memento to the President.

The two-year-long centenary observance will feature spiritual discourses, social service initiatives, and educational programmes aimed at spreading the Guru’s message of unity and universal brotherhood, Satchidananda said.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP Adoor Prakash, State Ministers V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, and MLA V Joy were among those present at the event.