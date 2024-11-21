President Murmu hails 'Utkal Keshari' Mahtab's contribution to freedom struggle, literature

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab and said he was an inspirational leader whose legacy will continue to inspire people in the future.

In her address at an event held at Vigyan Bhawan to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mahtab, she also recalled the literary works produced by him even while he was imprisoned during the freedon struggle.

Mahtab, popularly known in the state as 'Utkal Keshari', was imprisoned for taking part in the Salt Satyagraha launched at the call of Mahatma Gandhi, the president said.

In 1942, during the Quit India movement he was again imprisoned along with other nationalist leaders. At Ahmednagar Fort Jail where he spent a long time, Mahtab and other leaders "turned the jail into a learning centre", Murmu said.

During his incarceration, he wrote many poems, stories and novels and also authored the book 'Orissa Itihas', she added.

His legacy and literary and journalistic works will continue to inspire people, the president said. A special commemorative stamp and a coin was also released on the occasion.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were also attended the event.

Pradhan said that it was matter of delight that the Odisha government has taken a decision to hold year-long celebrations to mark the 125th anniversary of Mahtab.

Born on November 21, 1899, in Agarpara in the then Bengal Presidency, Mahtab was a multi-faceted leader who wore many hats -- freedom fighter, politician, historian, writer, social reformer and journalist.

Member of Parliament from Cuttack and son of Hareukrushna Mahtab, Bhartruhari Mahtab also attended the event. PTI KND SKY SKY