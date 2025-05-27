President Murmu hosts dinner for newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to welcome the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, former CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna and other dignitaries, including Supreme Court judges and Chief Justices of the High Courts also attended the dinner, the President's office said in a post on X.

Justice Gavai, who has been part of several benches that delivered landmark rulings, including the one upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14. PTI AKV RUK RUK