President Murmu in Kerala for four-day state visit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday for a four-day official visit to the southern state.

She was welcomed at the international airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other people's representatives, and senior officials, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital ahead of the President's arrival.

From 3 pm, traffic restrictions were in place along the President's route from the airport to the Raj Bhavan, according to sources.

On Wednesday morning, she will travel to Pathanamthitta district to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for 'darshan' and 'aarti'.

She will return to Thiruvananthapuram the same day. On Thursday, she will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, she will inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala and attend the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College in Pala, Kottayam district.

President Murmu will conclude her Kerala visit on October 24 by attending the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College in Ernakulam.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials stated that all arrangements for President Murmu's visit to Sabarimala are in place.

She will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five four-wheel-drive vehicles and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking path.

Security has been strengthened, and a convoy rehearsal was held recently, TDB officials added.