President Droupadi Murmu in Mathura, offers prayers at various temples

Mathura: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mathura for a day-long visit on Thursday.

Murmu, who reached Vrindavan Road railway station at 10 am aboard Maharaja Express, deemed one of the most luxurious trains in the world and features a presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants and lounges. She was welcomed by Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal.

The President offered prayers at the Banke Bihari temple and then visited Nidhivan and Sudama Kuti ashram in Vrindavan.

She offered prayers at the ashram and also planted a Parijaat sapling at its premises.

According to a statement from the President's Office earlier, her itinerary is packed with visits to prominent holy sites.

"During her day-long stay at Vrindavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari temple, Nidhivan, and Kubja Krishan Mandir. She will also visit Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura," the statement said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the President was welcomed by Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal, along with senior administrative and police officials.

A special 'Maha Aarti' is planned at the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna temple, where a priest said prayers will be offered for world peace and the health of those suffering from critical illnesses.

Security across the city has been significantly tightened. Over 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, including eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Anti-Terrorism Squad commandos.

Central security agencies are also on ground, and a strict no-fly zone has been established over the city.

"We are keeping an eye on social media. All suspicious activities will be reported immediately," Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Traffic has been diverted along the routes the presidential convoy is slated to travel, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prohibits the assembly of five or more people, remains in force.

The special train is scheduled to depart from Mathura Junction in the evening on the President's return journey to Delhi.