President Murmu inaugurates 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025'

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the second edition of 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, expressing confidence that the event would promote understanding of the cultural heritage of western India.

The first edition of 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' last year enabled participants to know the rich cultural heritage of Northeastern states, she said.

She said those who attend the nine-day event at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here (one of the Presidential Retreats) would witness the handicrafts, music, dance, literature and food of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The President, who interacted with the artists, said their products are an excellent example of the tradition of skill passed on over generations.

"I am confident when visitors see the pavilions and see the cultural presentation of different states, they will experience how rich India's art and traditions are. The countrymen, especially the youth, would be able to understand its civilization and traditions more. The Government of India is taking several steps for this," she said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, along with the President's Residences located in Shimla, Hyderabad, and Dehradun, are open for public visits, she said.

Special efforts have been made to ensure that as many people as possible visit these places and become acquainted with India's rich cultural heritage and history, the President said.

"I see Rashtrapati Bhavan as people's Bhavan. It is the nation's Bhavan. With this thinking, continuous efforts are being made to link the Rashtrapati Bhavan with the common citizens," she said.

In Rashtrapati Bhavan, the second edition of 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' was organised in March this year with focus on southern states, she said.

Such events would enable the countrymen living in different parts of the country to understand each other, she said.

The events would also enhance respect for cultural heritage and motivate people to conserve it, she said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, his Goa and Rajasthan counterparts, P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Haribhau Bagde, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders attended the event.

Officials earlier said this year's edition of 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' is themed around the Western Indian states, bringing together traditional dance, art, craft, and handloom forms on a single platform.

They said the festival would host over 250 artists, including Padma Shri awardees, who will present an array of classical and folk dance performances.

The officials also said the event features dedicated state pavilions showcasing and selling traditional handicrafts, handlooms, and regional products.

The highlights include Kutch Bandhani from Gujarat, Kota Doria sarees and Pattu cotton weaves from Rajasthan, Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees from Maharashtra, and Kumbi sarees from Goa.

A vibrant cultural segment titled ‘Pashchimalap’ will bring audiences folk dances and music traditions such as Dhol-Tasha and Lezim from Maharashtra, Kalbelia and Laal Angi Gair from Rajasthan, Talvaar Raas Garba from Gujarat, Samai and Ghumat Vadan from Goa, and Bhovaada from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the officials had said.

The Telangana Governor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and others welcomed the President when she arrived in the city Friday afternoon from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.