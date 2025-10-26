President Murmu inaugurates private hospital in Ghaziabad

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

She was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

Chairman of Yashoda Medicity Dr P N Arora told reporters that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff.

It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness.

He said the aim of the institution is not only to treat diseases, but also to promote health education in the society. PTI CDN DV DV