President Murmu inaugurates 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav'

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of the "Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav" and said people would get to know about the art and culture of south India through the event.

The "Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of India.

The second edition of this celebration focuses on the southern states, according to an official statement.

The president said in the second edition of "Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav", people would get to know about the vibrant cultural heritage of five states -- Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- and the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Murmu said she is happy to note that about 500 artisans and weavers are participating in this celebration.

She requested people to participate in the festival, know about the art and culture of south India and said it will also boost the morale of all the artisans.

The event has been structured in seven distinct editions dedicated to the northeastern, southern, northern, eastern, western and central regions and Union territories.

The event showcases the rich heritage and vibrant cultures of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The festival will also provide a platform to artistes, artisans, performers, writers and culinary experts from these states to showcase their talents through cultural performances, handicraft and handloom exhibitions, a literary enclave, informative workshops, food courts etc.

The event is open to the general public from March 6 to March 9 between 10 am and 8 pm.

The event is open to the general public from March 6 to March 9 between 10 am and 8 pm.

Entry will be through gate number 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where North Avenue meets the Rashtrapati Bhavan). Bookings can be made online on visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.