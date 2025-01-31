President Murmu lauds ISRO for success in space docking experiment

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The day is not far when an Indian citizen will travel to space aboard the indigenously developed Gaganyaan spacecraft, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In her address to both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu also lauded ISRO for the success it had achieved in the space docking experiment.

"The recent success in space docking has further paved the way for India to establish its own space station,” the President said.

“Just a few days ago, ISRO conducted its 100th launch, successfully placing the satellite in orbit. I congratulate ISRO and all the citizens of the country for this achievement,” the President said.

Murmu said the youth of India were making the country proud in every field, from start-ups and sports to space exploration.

"To boost the space sector, a 1,000 crore rupees venture capital fund has been launched," the President said.

Gaganyaan will be ISRO's first attempt to acquire human spaceflight capabilities. Before sending the crew, the space agency is planning to send an uncrewed mission to space under its Gaganyaan project.

ISRO's maiden human spaceflight is expected to be launched later next year.