President Murmu launches indigenously-developed CAR T-cell therapy for cancer treatment

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated here on Thursday indigenously-developed CAR T-cell therapy to treat cancer patients.

The event was held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay located in Powai.

Developed by the IIT Bombay and the Tata Memorial Centre, this gene-based therapy will help in curing cancer, including different types of blood cancer, officials said.

NexCAR19 CAR T-cell therapy is India's first 'Made in India' CAR T-cell therapy, which will significantly bring down the cost of treatment, they said. PTI PR NP