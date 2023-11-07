President Murmu likely to visit Odisha on November 20: Union minister Tudu

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is likely to undertake a two-day visit to her home district of Mayurbhanj in Odisha from November 20, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisheswar Tudu said on Tuesday.

Tudu was here to review some central government projects of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Ekalavya Model School.

"Since the President will be visiting the state, we are planning to inaugurate the Ekalvya Model School in Mayurbhanj. A few more such schools will be opened in the district by December-end. Work is also in progress in other districts," he added.

During the trip, the President is likely to visit her native place of Rairangpur and Badampahar, sources close to Tudu said.

However, the Odisha government said it has no information on the likely visit of President Murmu.

Earlier, Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi had told the media that the President may attend the All-India Santhali Writers’ Conference in Baripada on November 20.

"The President will spend the night at her residence at Rairangpur. She will flag off the Kolkata (Shalimar)-Badampahar-Kolkata (Shalimar) Weekly Express and Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express the following day. She will also inaugurate a skill development centre at Pahadpur," Majhi said.

Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has been granted three of the four pairs of trains recently approved by the Indian Railways in the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction.

This may be Murmu’s second visit to her home district after taking oath as the President of India in July last year.

Last time, she was on a three-day visit to Odisha from July 25. PTI AAM AAM MNB