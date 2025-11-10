President Murmu may address winter session of Odisha Assembly: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address the winter session of the Odisha Assembly, a minister said on Monday.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government has requested the President to address the Assembly, to which she was a member and also a minister.

"There is a possibility of it (President Murmu visiting Odisha). The state government has sent a proposal to Rashtrapati Bhavan in this regard. We are yet to get confirmation. However, if confirmed by the President’s office, it will be the first President's address to the Odisha Legislative Assembly," the minister said.

He said the details of the programme are being finalised.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Rairangpur segment twice in 2000 and 2004 and became a minister in the Naveen Patnaik ministry. She was a Minister of State (Independent charge) of Commerce and Transport department from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002. Later, from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004, she was in charge of the Fisheries and Animal Resources department.

Murmu was also conferred with the Nilakantha S Award for being the best MLA in 2007.

Meanwhile, anticipating confirmation of the President's visit, the Odisha Legislative Assembly has started preparation and repaired certain portions of the building and painted them with fresh colour.

Sources said the winter session of the Assembly is likely to commence from November 27. PTI AAM AAM RG