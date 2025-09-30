President Murmu meets CDS, tri-services chiefs

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said. PTI AKV RHL