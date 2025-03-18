President Murmu meets Vice President Dhankhar, enquires about his health

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Tuesday and enquired about his health.

Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on March 9 following cardiac ailments. He was discharged on March 12 and advised to take adequate rest.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the Vice President's enclave to enquire about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar," the President's office said in a post on X.