President Murmu meets weavers and folk artists; poses for photo with tribal painter

Indore, Sep 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu engaged with traditional weavers and folk artists in Indore on Wednesday during her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Impressed by renowned Gond artist Durga Bai Vyam's painting, the President called Vyam near her and posed for a photo with the Padmashree awardee painter.

Vyam, a 52-year-old artist from Dindori known for Gond-style paintings on tribal customs and folklore as well as themes of saving earth and trees, expressed her joy as the President praised her work and posed for a photo at the state government's Mrignayani Textile Emporium.

"I presented one of my paintings to the President who called me close to her affectionately to admire my painting. She posed for a photo with me," Vyam told PTI.

After arriving in Indore in the evening, the President left for the emporium where she interacted with traditional weavers and folk artists.

In addition to Vyam, the President met with Ramesh Parmar, a craftsman known for creating tribal dolls from Jhabua.

Parmar said he requested the President for increased training opportunities in tribal art for local communities.

The President purchased a Chanderi and a Maheshwari saree, further supporting the local handicraft industry, an emporium official said.

On Thursday, the President is scheduled to visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and visit "Shri Mahakal Lok". She will interact with the sculptors of the complex, the official said, adding that the President will felicitate safai mitras (sanitation workers).

The President will perform Bhumi Pujan for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road and attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore on Thursday, officials said.

The university was established by the state government in 1964.