President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Badrinath

Gopeshwar: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Badrinath and offered prayers at the famous shrine.

She was received at the Army helipad in Badrinath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

The president had a "darshan" of Lord Badri Vishal (Lord Vishnu) around 11 am and performed a puja in the temple that lasted nearly 25 minutes, said Harish Gaud, the temple committee's media in-charge.

Chief Priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri and the Vedpathis recited Vedic hymns as the president performed the puja, he said.

Ajay offered the president "prasad" and a shawl, Gaud added.

Chief Minister Dhami presented her with a replica of the temple and a basket of local products, among other gifts.

After the "darshan", Murmu left for HNB Garhwal University in Shrinagar to address its convocation ceremony.