President Murmu offers prayers at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

Kolhapur, Sep 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city.

Murmu was received by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan after she landed in Kolhapur.

"President Murmu visited the Mahalaxmi temple and sought blessings of the goddess," district officials said.

The President is scheduled to grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, and attend various programs over the next two days, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. PTI SPK NSK