President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath temple in Gujarat

Veraval (Guj), Oct 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, on Friday offered prayers at the famous Somnath Mahadev temple in Gir Somnath district.

Murmu arrived in the state on Thursday evening.

On Friday, she visited the Somnath Mahadev temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, near Veraval town to offer prayers and perform 'aarti', the Gujarat government said in a release.

The president offered holy water of Ganga to the deity and performed 'Someshwar Mahapuja' amid the chanting of divine mantras, it said.

President Murmu also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue installed on the temple premises, the release said, adding that Patel was instrumental in rebuilding the temple after post-independence.

Murmu then headed to Sasan-Gir in Junagadh district to visit the Gir National Park, the last abode of Asiatic lions.

On October 11, she will take darshan and perform aarti at the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka and attend the 71st convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad.