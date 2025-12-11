President Murmu on 2-day maiden visit to Manipur from Thursday

Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will begin her two-day visit to Manipur from Thursday, during which she will attend a function commemorating women's struggle against the British colonial rule, and may offer prayers at the renowned Shree Govindajee temple, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across Manipur as militant organisations have called for a shutdown against the President's visit.

This will be Murmu's first trip to the strife-torn state after becoming the President of India. Her visit comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

After her arrival, she will attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), few metres from the Lok Bhavan, in the afternoon, they said.

Later in the day, she may offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple, the citadel of Vaishnavism in Manipur.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan, the officials said.

On Friday, Murmu is likely to attend the annual Nupi Lan celebrations and another programme in Naga-dominated Senapati district.

Nupi Lan is observed annually to commemorate two historic women-led movements in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies.

Several posters and temporary gates have been put up at different places where Murmu will be visiting.

A member of the Shree Govindajee temple board said that preparations are being made for the visit.

Meanwhile, normal life has been partially affected in Imphal Valley by a bandh called by after a conglomeration of banned outfits -- Coordination Committee (CorCom) – in protest against Murmu's visit, from 1 am on Thursday till her departure.

Markets and educational institutes remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads.

On the other hand, Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT) urged Murmu to address the plight of internally displaced persons, and also called for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"Many IDPs continue to live in harsh conditions despite the availability of central schemes," it said in a statement, urging the government to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased delivery of all entitled benefits.

The group said that the displaced families "look to the nation with trust", and that their faith must be honoured.

It also raised concerns over "unregulated cross-border movement", and called for the need of stronger verification mechanisms, including implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR ACD