President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Oct 25

Raipur, Oct 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions.

Security has been stepped up in Raipur and Durg districts and traffic will be diverted at some locations in these districts on Friday and Saturday.

Murmu will arrive at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Friday morning and will proceed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she will be the chief guest at its second convocation function, a government official here said.

She will then proceed to the Raj Bhavan.

Later, Murmu will grace the 14th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur as its chief guest, the official said.

The president will also visit 'Purkhauti Muktangan' (a tribal museum) in Nava Raipur where she will interact with local tribals, he said.

On Saturday morning, Murmu will offer prayers at the Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar here and then proceed to Bhilai (Durg district) for various events.

She will be the chief guest at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, the official said.

Murmu will later return to the state capital and attend the third convocation of the Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur as the chief guest, he added. PTI TKP GK